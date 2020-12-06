Advertisement

The City of Sturgis has kicked off the holiday season with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and this weekend arts and crafts

Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.
Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis has kicked off the holiday season with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and this weekend arts and crafts.

The city put on an event where kids of all age groups got to decorate ornaments, build gingerbread houses, and listen to fun festive music with their family.

Richelle Bruch and Tammy Even say they’ve seen a great turnout for all the events and are happy to be able smiles on people’s faces.

”I think it’s a great thing. I mean everybody and especially this year needs something happy and fun to go to and we thought we’d just go back to the things that I did as kids, I’m a little older than some of the people here but I think there’s been a great turnout and everybody’s loving it,” says Even. “I think nostalgias a little huge this year and I think we knocked it out of the park with bringing back those childhood memories and letting the community do it and get out of their houses a little bit,” says Bruch.

There are events like an ugly sweater contest and a variety show planned for the month of December and you can find those events here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer judges move court hearings elsewhere after firearms allowed in courthouse raise safety concerns
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at...
South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Theresa Two Bulls
Monument Health
Patients postpone essential care during pandemic, Monument Health cardiologist says

Latest News

Kids got to zoom with St. Nick about the holidays.
Instead of in-person visits with Santa, kids got to tell St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas in a whole new way
A vendor is helping a customer pick the perfect product.
Black Hills Farmers Market will stay at Market Park through the winter months
Many people headed to 414 East Omaha Street to check out the new stores.
Rise Furniture and Decor and Thrive Adventure Gear stores are open for business
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer