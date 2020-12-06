Advertisement

Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet in Havana, Cuba, to evaluate the possibility that pesticides were responsible for symptoms, such as hearing loss and headaches, suffered by U.S. and Canadian diplomats two years ago.(Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China.

The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana.

The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties. It found this explanation was more likely than other previously considered causes such as tropical disease or psychological issues. The study did not name a source for the energy and did not say it came as the result of an attack, though it did note that previous research on this type of injury was done in the former Soviet Union.

In its report, the 19-member committee noted that it faced significant challenges in trying to get to the bottom of the medical mystery. Among them, not everyone reported the same symptoms and the National Academy of Sciences research did not have access to all the previous studies on the illnesses, some of which are classified.

“The committee found these cases quite concerning, in part because of the plausible role of directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy as a mechanism, but also because of the significant suffering and debility that has occurred in some of these individuals,” said committee chairman David Relman, a professor of medicine at Stanford University. “We as a nation need to address these specific cases as well as the possibility of future cases with a concerted, coordinated, and comprehensive approach.”

The health effects were experienced by about two dozen Americans affiliated with the U.S. Embassy in Cuba as well as Canadian diplomats and personnel at the U.S. consulate in Guanghzhou, China, in early 2017.

Some of the Americans have been critical of the U.S. government’s response to their health complaints and at least one has filed suit against the State Department.

Between late 2016 and May 2018, several U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause. One U.S. government count put the number of American personnel affected at 26.

Some reported hearing high-pitched sounds similar to crickets while at home or staying in hotels, leading to an early theory of a sonic attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer judges move court hearings elsewhere after firearms allowed in courthouse raise safety concerns
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at...
South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Theresa Two Bulls
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer

Latest News

Kids got to zoom with St. Nick about the holidays.
Instead of in-person visits with Santa, kids got to tell St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas in a whole new way
Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.
The City of Sturgis has kicked off the holiday season with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and this weekend arts and crafts
A vendor is helping a customer pick the perfect product.
Black Hills Farmers Market will stay at Market Park through the winter months
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out