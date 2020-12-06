Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer judges move court hearings elsewhere after firearms allowed in courthouse raise safety concerns
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at...
South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Theresa Two Bulls
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer

Latest News

Kids got to zoom with St. Nick about the holidays.
Instead of in-person visits with Santa, kids got to tell St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas in a whole new way
Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.
The City of Sturgis has kicked off the holiday season with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and this weekend arts and crafts
A vendor is helping a customer pick the perfect product.
Black Hills Farmers Market will stay at Market Park through the winter months
In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill