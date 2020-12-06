Advertisement

Instead of in-person visits with Santa, kids got to tell St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas in a whole new way

Kids got to zoom with St. Nick about the holidays.
Kids got to zoom with St. Nick about the holidays.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last few years, kids greeted Santa at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish but due to the pandemic, they thought of a new way for kids to still see Santa from the safety of their own home.

Kids can now Zoom with St. Nick, chat with him about how they’ve been and what they wanted for Christmas.

Community engagement manager for Matthews Opera House Kyler Flock says this is a great way to safely spread holiday cheer.

”With this year being so tough, we found it super pivotal to keep some normalcy in some families and keep the morale up,” says Flock. “You know as we’re getting close to the holiday season, it’s going to look a lot different in different families so we wanted to keep that normalcy and just because this years different doesn’t mean kids shouldn’t get to see Santa.”

The Matthews Opera House will be hosting more Zooms with Santa and you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer judges move court hearings elsewhere after firearms allowed in courthouse raise safety concerns
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at...
South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Theresa Two Bulls
Monument Health
Patients postpone essential care during pandemic, Monument Health cardiologist says

Latest News

Kids got to spend the afternoon making arts and crafts in Sturgis.
The City of Sturgis has kicked off the holiday season with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and this weekend arts and crafts
A vendor is helping a customer pick the perfect product.
Black Hills Farmers Market will stay at Market Park through the winter months
Many people headed to 414 East Omaha Street to check out the new stores.
Rise Furniture and Decor and Thrive Adventure Gear stores are open for business
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer