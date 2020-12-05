‘Very high’ fire danger Friday in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - November 15 was the last day the Black Hills has seen measurable precipitation, and drought models released Thursday show all of South Dakota is under abnormally dry conditions.

Pennington County Fire agrees, listing the grasslands fire danger rating as “very high” for Friday.

“Well, in December, all of our fine fuels-- all of the grasses that are out there-- are cured, there’s no live fuel moisture in them, so they’re all going to be receptive to burning if there’s no snow cover,” said Darren Clabo, the State Fire Meteorologist. “We haven’t seen any snow in several weeks, and so, it has really dried out those fine fuel, which are the carriers to fires. This year is awfully reminiscent of December 2017, when we saw the Legion Lake Fire grow to 54,000 acres in Custer State Park. That year was a little bit winder than this year, but we’re on that same type of dryness level this year.”

Although there was an enhanced fire danger Friday, the state fire meteorologist says it isn’t critical, but people should still be aware.

Our meteorologists said temperatures will remain well above average into next week, and Clabo said these conditions are potentially problematic for prairie areas, where grasses are more exposed.

“The more of these days that we accumulate, where we have temperatures that are 20 degrees above average and no precipitation, it really starts tipping the scales towards the potential that we could get a very large fire to develop if we get the winds,” said Clabo.

As 2020 has been a dry year for the Black Hills, grass is not Clabo’s only concern.

“The dryer year that we’ve had has really reduced the amount of moisture that’s actually in the soils as well,” said Clabo. “So, it’s not just the grasses that are dry, but it’s that top organic layer of the soil that’s dry as well, and that can be pretty problematic to fighting fires because instead of just putting fire out that’s just crawling across the surface, now you have to start worrying about fire that’s actually in the organic layer of the soil. It makes suppression activities very difficult.”

