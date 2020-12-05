Advertisement

Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer

Over 30 floats were registered for the parade
Parade of lights
Parade of lights(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Christmas spirit was alive and well in Sturgis for the annual Parade of Lights.

Over thirty floats were registered for this year’s event.

People lined Junction street as the floats made their way through the town -- with some even tossing out candy along the route.

One of the floats was made by the Sturgis FAA featuring a decorated hay bale, and plenty of holiday cheer.

‘Stay warm or we are going to try to, we have a family bringing hot chocolate and bring Christmas spirit back to this town,’ Braydon Cox, Sturgis FFA

‘The coolest part is bringing everyone together to be on the float and share the passion for Ag that we all have,’ Matea Gordon, Sturgis FFA

Prizes were also given out for the parade including best music

