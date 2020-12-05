Advertisement

Rise Furniture and Decor and Thrive Adventure Gear stores are open for business

Many people headed to 414 East Omaha Street to check out the new stores.
Many people headed to 414 East Omaha Street to check out the new stores.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a busy Saturday at Love INC as people lined up for the grand opening of two stores; Rise Furniture and Decor and the Thrive Adventure Gear stores.

“So the Rise store we take furniture donations and refurbish those and put them for sale for the public. And those refurbishments are done by volunteers and participants who are earning furniture for their home. And then the idea is just to create beautiful items that the public can purchase for their own homes,” says the executive director for Love INC, John Ligtenberg.

The Thrive Adventure Gear Store is more than a shop. They also have a youth program where teens can learn job skills and a bike shop where participants can get hands-on experience fixing bikes.

“It’s just an opportunity for them to come in and be productive. We have one teenager right now that’s working on starting a gear drive to help bring in donations. We have a couple of teenagers that are working on bikes that are getting cleaned up for people to buy for Christmas. And then we also have a couple of teenagers that are interested in just running the business aspects of a store,” says the director for Thrive, Kyle Skipton.

About six to ten teens will be helping in the store, and Skipton says they’re hoping for even more.

“That takes a couple of things. It takes adult mentor volunteers to come in and partner with those teens, as well as it just takes an effort to get the kids down here. And so those are our two big things moving forward,” says Skipton.

Sales from both stores support the community programming.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer judges move court hearings elsewhere after firearms allowed in courthouse raise safety concerns
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at...
South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Theresa Two Bulls
Monument Health
Patients postpone essential care during pandemic, Monument Health cardiologist says

Latest News

Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer
Disposable masks NOT recyclable
Fire danger
‘Very high’ fire danger Friday in Black Hills
Deadwood is offering free parking until Dec. 26.
Deadwood is offering free parking until Dec. 26.