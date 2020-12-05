Rise Furniture and Decor and Thrive Adventure Gear stores are open for business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a busy Saturday at Love INC as people lined up for the grand opening of two stores; Rise Furniture and Decor and the Thrive Adventure Gear stores.

“So the Rise store we take furniture donations and refurbish those and put them for sale for the public. And those refurbishments are done by volunteers and participants who are earning furniture for their home. And then the idea is just to create beautiful items that the public can purchase for their own homes,” says the executive director for Love INC, John Ligtenberg.

The Thrive Adventure Gear Store is more than a shop. They also have a youth program where teens can learn job skills and a bike shop where participants can get hands-on experience fixing bikes.

“It’s just an opportunity for them to come in and be productive. We have one teenager right now that’s working on starting a gear drive to help bring in donations. We have a couple of teenagers that are working on bikes that are getting cleaned up for people to buy for Christmas. And then we also have a couple of teenagers that are interested in just running the business aspects of a store,” says the director for Thrive, Kyle Skipton.

About six to ten teens will be helping in the store, and Skipton says they’re hoping for even more.

“That takes a couple of things. It takes adult mentor volunteers to come in and partner with those teens, as well as it just takes an effort to get the kids down here. And so those are our two big things moving forward,” says Skipton.

Sales from both stores support the community programming.

