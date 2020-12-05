Advertisement

A Comfortable Sunday in December

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another above average December day on tap for the end of weekend. Temperatures have been trending 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year... From the 60s on Friday, to a weekend in the mid to upper 50s, the first weekend of December has been picture perfect. A dry and mild period expected to continue through the end of the weekend and for the beginning of next week. Monday-Wednesday next week expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Forecast does begin to change as we head into the second half of next week, where temperatures begin to fall back near “normal”. Normal for this time of year is in the upper 30s. Towards the end of the week, clouds will begin to increase, but precipitation chances right now do look hit or miss for our viewing area. Thursday will still be fairly mild, but by the beginning of next weekend, temperatures will be back to December fashion. No big weather makers in the near future, but there is a possibility of some rain or snow on Friday of next week. These next few days will be perfect to spend outdoors or maybe get some holiday shopping done!

Have a great weekend!

