You can park for free in Deadwood while also giving back

All proceeds will be donated to local charities.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - If you head to Deadwood, you may notice a nice holiday surprise: free parking at all street meters.

But if you’re in the spirit of giving back, all you have to do is put money in the meter, and all the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

People will still have to pay at the parking garage, but the city will turn around and give that money as part of the donation.

Last year more than $13,000 was collected and distributed to local charities.

“We’re just anxious and curious to see what the spirit is this year and how much people are willing to give. So we’re anxious for that, and we will know that towards the end of the year. And then usually in February is when we start looking at and accepting requests from those organizations,” says the mayor of Deadwood, Dave Ruth Jr.

Free parking started on Thanksgiving and goes through Dec. 26.

