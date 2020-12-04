Vitalant is in need of convalescent plasma

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the donor recruitment representative at Vitalant says the blood bank is in need of convalescent plasma.

“Across our national service area, Vitalant has seen convalescent plasma distributions to hospitals increase by 400% since September. Which really shines the spotlight on why we have that critical need for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come in and give that plasma,” says the donor recruitment representative at Vitalant, Molly Barari.

Ken Kern is donating convalescent plasma for the third time. He says he will continue to donate as long as he has the antibodies.

“There are a lot of sick people. I have a few sick people in my family, and I think they need some extra help, and I’m more than willing to help them if I can,” says Kern.

Regular blood donations are always crucial, and typically during the holiday season, Vitalant sees a dip in donations.

“The need for blood does not stop just because it is the holiday season. We still are sending products to hospitals for patients who are having emergency surgeries, who need blood for miscarriages. Who needs blood for other reasons,” says Barari.

Kern has also been donating blood on a regular basis since 1982, something he encourages others to do.

“Contrary to what a lot of people think, it does not hurt. It does do a lot for other people. It’s a good way to share, and this is the season of sharing, and it would be a good thing to do,” says Kern.

