Advertisement

Sunny and Warm for the Weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are looking for a great weekend to hang those Christmas lights, this is your moment. Daytime highs are well above average and crisp nights are in abundance.

The heat we accumulate during the day (in the mid-50′s) escapes at night under those clear skies with no cloud cover to keep us warm. So once the lights are hung, put on a jacket and take a look at your delightful handiwork.

Overall, the weekend will be a rinse-and-repeat situation. Highs in the low/mid-50′s and mostly sunny, with cold nights in the mid-20′s to mid 30′s and starry. This is an excellent December weekend to get out and enjoy all of the outdoor wonders that the area as to offer.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
RCAS School Board
COVID plan criteria for RCAS changed
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Harris family puts up an extravagant holiday display
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota pass 1,000

Latest News

First weekend of December looking warm and sunny.
Warm Weekend
Warmer
Temperature trend is up into the weekend
Precip
Temperatures trending up
Warm December Weekend Ahead