Summerset man donates coats to students in need

The organizer estimates they have at least 300 coats.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KOTA) - A nice coat is a necessity for the upcoming, cold South Dakota winter, so a Summerset man is doing his part to help provide winter wear to kids in need.

Wazihanska Cook, a former teacher who now works with Teach for America, is taking new coat donations, and will give them to Native American children in need of a winter coat.

He said the coats are both private and public donations, and many come from major retailers, including Costco, Lands End, and J.C Penney.

As he is busy sorting the coats based on size and gender, Cook said he does not have an exact count of coats, but he estimates around 300.

Cook said this year more than ever, it is important for communities to come together and help those in need.

“So we need more than ever is to heal, unite, and work together for all of our families in our community, especially for those who have had a hard time,” said Cook. “You know, a lot of families are out of work, on unemployment, not able to get around because they’re in quarantine, isolation. So, anything we can do to help, i think is only the right thing to do.”

On Tuesday, the Office of Indian Education will pick up the donations, and then they will distribute the coats.

