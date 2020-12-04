Advertisement

South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Teresa Two Bulls

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, to honor the life of former State Senator Theresa Two Bulls.(Submitted)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - To honor the life of former District 27 Senator Theresa “Huck” Two Bulls, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered flags fly half-staff next Monday at the South Dakota State Capitol.

Two Bulls, 71, became the first-ever Native American woman to be elected in South Dakota’s legislature after becoming a senator in 2004. In 2008, Two Bulls was elected as president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. She died on November 21, 2020.

She was an advocate for addressing mental health on the reservation. She also lobbied for stimulus funds for infrastructure on the reservation. The OST received money for two road projects, an ambulance, Department of Justice grants for law enforcement, and tribal housing money.

Flags will fly at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, to honor her life.

Flags belonging to programs and entities on the Pine Ridge Reservation were at half-mast the week of Nov. 21-25 to honor Two Bulls and another influential tribal leader.

