Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
RCAS School Board
COVID plan criteria for RCAS changed
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Harris family puts up an extravagant holiday display
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota pass 1,000

Latest News

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens prepare for COVID vaccines
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment decreases nationwide
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment drops nationwide
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases