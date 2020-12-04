Advertisement

Custer judges move court hearings elsewhere after firearms allowed in courthouse raise safety concerns

Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Court will not be held in the Custer County Courthouse. The Custer County Commission says cases will move to Pennington County instead.

It’s all because of a new ordinance now in effect. The commission says the new ordinance allows the public to carry firearms inside the courthouse, but not inside the courtrooms.

Still, County Chairman Jim Lintz says the judges have a big problem with that. He says the judges have voiced safety concerns and have decided not to hold court.

In a special meeting held earlier this week, many Custer County residents argued the exact opposite saying it’s actually safer to carry inside the courthouse just in case there is a rogue shooter.

“If there was a rogue shooter who came into the courthouse, and normally they pick an area that is a safe area for guns so nobody will shoot back at them,” Lintz said. “If there are armed people in the citizenry. If a rogue person fires there is going to be return fire. That was their argument.”

Lintz says the cases now will move to Rapid City. That could cost Custer County a lot of money.

Lintz remains hopeful the courts will reopen in Custer at some point. He says there will be *another special meeting next week and the commission is open to working with the judges.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Harris family puts up an extravagant holiday display
State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in...
47 COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

Monument Health
Patients postpone essential care during pandemic, Monument Health cardiologist says
With December 3rd being National Cookie Day, what’s your favorite cookie?
National Cookie Day heats up cookie debate
Summerset man donates coats to students in need
Summerset man donates coats to students in need
National Cookie Day heats up cookie debates
National Cookie Day heats up cookie debates