Advertisement

1 influezna-related death reported in South Dakota this week, 2 total deaths

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the death was confirmed from Walworth...
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the death was confirmed from Walworth County and brought to a total of two this season.(KGNS)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One South Dakotan died due to influenza complications last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health this week. There are no new confirmed cases in the state either.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the death was confirmed from Walworth County and brought to a total of two this season.

There’s one new influenza-related hospitalization that happened Nov. 21-28 according to the state, which brings the total since the start of the season to three, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health has confirmed seven positive cases statewide this season. During the 2019-20 influenza season, 33 South Dakotans died, the DOH said.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
RCAS School Board
COVID plan criteria for RCAS changed
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Harris family puts up an extravagant holiday display
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota pass 1,000

Latest News

Newell’s Festival of Trees fundraiser raises money for their fire department and ambulance...
A holiday tradition: Newell’s Festival of Trees opens silent auction to benefit emergency services
A total of 1,064 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the...
South Dakota reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at...
South Dakota Capitol to fly flags at half-staff for Theresa Two Bulls
Eileen's Cookies
What's your favorite cookie?