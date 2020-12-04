1 influezna-related death reported in South Dakota this week, 2 total deaths

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One South Dakotan died due to influenza complications last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health this week. There are no new confirmed cases in the state either.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the death was confirmed from Walworth County and brought to a total of two this season.

There’s one new influenza-related hospitalization that happened Nov. 21-28 according to the state, which brings the total since the start of the season to three, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health has confirmed seven positive cases statewide this season. During the 2019-20 influenza season, 33 South Dakotans died, the DOH said.

