Warm December Weekend Ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After yesterday’s cold snap, the tables have turned and our rebound is quite noticeable. Temperatures are feeling more like fall than the beginning of winter and the trend will continue through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure is firmly in place and will stay there until just about mid-week next week. We will stay dry too. There isn’t any moisture making its way towards us and that will pose a problem for us over the next few days. There may be a chance for Red Flag Warnings by next week as the next system brushes the area and increases the wind speeds.

Cooler temperatures come back and the possibilities of some light snow move back into the forecast. This will be worth watching as next week approaches.

