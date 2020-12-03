Advertisement

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is back to accepting new visitors

Helping those in need.
Helping those in need.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission started allowing new visitors back in on Tuesday.

About three weeks ago, they stopped accepting new visitors due to an influx of COVID-19 cases among staff.

They also closed their public soup kitchen but still fed the guests that were already there.

Executive director Lysa Allison says they were able to go back to business as usual after most of the staff recovered.

“But for the most part, you know we’re ready to get going. When you provide a service, and you have to make changes to that service and reduce them, it’s hard. So we’re all really happy to be getting back to normal,” says Allison.

When the Mission opened back up to full capacity on Tuesday, they saw a handful of new guests come to stay at the shelter.

Staff and visitors have been required to wear masks and get their temperatures checked for the last few months.

