One person bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin’s ‘Big Cat Rescue’

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Rescue has confirmed that one person suffered serious injuries after being bitten by an animal Thursday morning.

The Tampa-based exotic cat rescue is run by Carole Baskin, who rose to fame thanks to Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” documentary.

The organization confirms that Candy Couser, a volunteer of 5 years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba.

According to a statement from the organization, Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there. Couser opened a guillotine tunnel door that was supposed to remain shut. She reached her arm in to unclip the lock, and Kimba attacked, nearly ripping Couser’s arm off at the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital. The rescue says that Candy was still conscious and was concerned about Kimba.

The tiger has been placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity.

Big Cat Rescue has been closed due to the coronavirus and has been trying to raise funds to offset operating costs. ABC7 has reached out to Hillsborough Fire and Rescue for more information.

