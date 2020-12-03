Local business owners say overall Small Business Saturday was a success

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Small Business Saturday was last weekend, and the owner of Who’s Toy House says she thought it went great but adds their traffic was a little bit different.

“We still had shoppers out. They just maybe didn’t stay as long. Maybe making their purchases a little bit faster than they generally would. And leaving their items to be wrapped and then just picking them up later curbside,” says the owner of Who’s Toy House, Somer Kingsbury.

Kingsbury says the store was right on target with their numbers from last year.

“Last year, we had a blizzard on Small Business Saturday, so we had the reboot, so that was a little different, but realistically we had good numbers for that day. And I think we need just to be grateful for our locals that are here supporting us,” says Kingsbury.

The co-owner of Roam’n Around says his store was a bit slower than last year, but overall, he is happy with how it turned out in the conditions we’re in.

“The people were using a lot of the systems that we put into place, the online shopping, curbside pickup, just coming into the store shopping. We even had people call the shop and set up times they can shop ahead of the store, even opening,” says the co-owner of Roam’n Around, Jon Machacek.

And at Prairie Edge, the retail manager says overall; it was a success.

And as to why it’s crucial to support local businesses.

“This is the heartbeat of the community, your downtown businesses. And so in order to keep them going, we need all of our locals to come down and say hi and look our way when they’re looking for that special something for someone,” says the retail manager at Prairie Edge, Brenda Beal.

