Half-priced day pass for Black Hills National Forest available Friday

You can also purchase a pass by mail
Day pass
Day pass(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The annual half-price sale for day passes for the Black Hills National Forest will happen Friday, Dec. 5, with a slight change.

Instead of going to a forest office location, which are all currently closed, you can purchase your pass from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lions Building at the Central States Fairgrounds.

If you plan to purchase a pass, checks or cash will be accepted, but you will not be able to use a credit or debit card.

On Friday, those passes will be $20, giving you and your family a chance to enjoy everything the Black Hills has to offer.

The Premium passes (which include the Sheridan and Pactola complexes) will be $20 (regularly $40), and the Standard passes (which are for all FRM operated day-use areas except the Sheridan and Pactola complexes) will be $12.50 (regularly $25).

“Black Hills National Forest provides the perfect opportunity for safe family entertainment,” Ty Gerbracht Forest Recreation operation manager said.

To accommodate people who cannot purchase the pass in person, the public may also purchase the pass by mailing a check and a self-addressed envelope to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745.

The request must be postmarked no later than Dec. 7. Include a check for the appropriate amount.

For more information on the passes, visit here or contact Forest Recreation Management at 605-574-4402. For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit here.

