Former Rapid City reporter pays homage to South Dakota’s 66 counties with poetry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From East River to West River and every county in between, Christopher Vondracek has been there.

He’s driven past countless vulture-picked roadkill on the highway shoulders in Tripp County. He’s gazed upon the painted stills of American life at the Terry Redlin Center in Codington County. South Dakota has fascinated Vondracek with the stories it holds.

Originally a Minnesota native, he’s bounced back and forth between Minnesota and South Dakota but has lived both East and West River. For a while, he reported for the Rapid City Journal. Now, he has released a collection of poems to honor the diversity of South Dakota’s 66 counties in his collection titled “Rattlesnake Summer.”

“The state is so diverse, especially with the land of infinite variety as that kind of hokey, maybe apt nickname states,” he said. “It’s really difficult to generalize about what’s going on in the prairie pothole region versus what’s going on in the Southern Hills.”

Over the course of three years, he and his wife Carrie have traveled to each county in the state and experienced the personalities of South Dakota small towns and landscapes.

As they traveled, Vondracek would chit chat with the librarians in Deadwood or shoot the breeze with store owners in Hoover to find inspiration in the stories he’d heard. The conversations came naturally to him as a journalist.

South Dakotans, according to him, speak about what they know, their “lived experience.” The organic, unique voice and experiences of ranchers, wedding-goers and townspeople Vondracek found compelling.

“Another common thread that I ran into was that South Dakotans are storytellers,” he said. “I basically wanted a lot of representation of different voices in the book. I wanted to see the dialogue on the page.”

Vondracek only scratched the surface of South Dakota but trying to pare his poems down proved challenging. Vondracek has at least 30 extra poems that weren’t included.

“I’m also worried that people are gonna be mad when they find out what the poem is that I chose for their county,” he said.

Despite his poetry’s potential public reception, Vondracek said that his endless fascination with South Dakota culture means he won’t stop talking and writing about it anytime soon.

“Sometimes I think the West is/ wherever the highway takes you./ Other times, I think it’s just when/ you run out of words,” he writes in “Rattlesnake Summer.”

An initial version of “Rattlesnake Summer” was released last week and is available from Badger Clark Publishing, badgerclark.com.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.