Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
Rapid City Area Schools
RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old

Latest News

RCAS School Board
COVID plan criteria for RCAS changed
Black Hills National Forest half-priced day passes on sale Friday
Black Hills National Forest half-priced day passes on sale Friday
New infusion drug used to treat COVID-19 patients
New infusion drug used to treat COVID-19 patients
Parents weigh in on potential change to RCAS COVID plan
Parents weigh in on potential change to RCAS COVID plan