Flaming New Underwood home confined by fire crews

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - A two-alarm structure fire in New Underwood moderately damaged a home and nearby structures Wednesday night.

At 11:22 p.m., the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the flaming home on South B Avenue and worked to confine the fire.

Temperatures on the scene were reportedly between, 12 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the fire crews reported.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies were: New Underwood Fire District, Pennington County 911, United States Air force 28th Bomb Wing/Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Fire Service, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Fire Corp, Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota, West River Electrical Cooperative, Battle Creek Fire District, and the City of New Underwood.

