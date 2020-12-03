Advertisement

Flaming New Underwood home confined by fire crews

A two-alarm structure fire in New Underwood moderately damaged a home and nearby structures...
A two-alarm structure fire in New Underwood moderately damaged a home and nearby structures Wednesday night.(Pennington County Fire Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - A two-alarm structure fire in New Underwood moderately damaged a home and nearby structures Wednesday night.

At 11:22 p.m., the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the flaming home on South B Avenue and worked to confine the fire.

Temperatures on the scene were reportedly between, 12 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the fire crews reported.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Immediate Release 12-2-2020 Alarm Time: 11:22 PM New Underwood Structure Fire Escalated to Two Alarms New Underwood...

Posted by Pennington County Fire Service on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Responding agencies were: New Underwood Fire District, Pennington County 911, United States Air force 28th Bomb Wing/Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Fire Service, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Fire Corp, Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota, West River Electrical Cooperative, Battle Creek Fire District, and the City of New Underwood.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in...
47 COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Pennington County teen suicide rate more than triples in 2020

Latest News

Deadwood’s Days of ’76 makes PRCA history with Rodeo of Year award
In mid-November, the number of first-time and continued unemployment claims for South Dakotans...
Unemployment claims decline during Thanksgiving week in South Dakota
Urban deer hunting looks towards 25th season
Eddie Benton-Banai in 1971. The co-founder of the American Indian Movement has died aged 89.
Eddie Benton-Banai, American Indian Movement co-founder, dies at 89