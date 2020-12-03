Advertisement

‘Multiple casualties’ after explosion at UK warehouse

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers...
In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol.(@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called about the blast reported in Avonmouth on Thursday and has been been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

The service said it had been called to a large explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth at 11:22 a.m. local time.

It said local crews are attending the scene and that there were “multiple casualties on site.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in...
47 COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
While active COVID-19 cases rise and fall in South Dakota, the mental health of students across...
Pennington County teen suicide rate more than triples in 2020

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about attacks on him and his family and...
Georgia Sec. of State responds to threats, attacks by Trump
FILE - This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas...
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid