Deadwood’s Days of ’76 makes PRCA history with Rodeo of Year award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, Deadwood’s Days of ‘76 won a Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year award from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

This win made PRCA history as Days of ‘76 became the first rodeo to receive small, medium and large outdoor Rodeo of the Year awards while being a Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee.

Previously, Days of ‘76 consecutively won Medium Rodeo of the Year honors by the PRCA from 2004-2017. Before, the event had won four Small Rodeo of the Year awards. In 2018, the rodeo moved to the Large Outdoor category.

2020 Days of ’76 Committee Chairman Ted Thompson and incoming 2021 Chairman Greg Nelson accepted the award in Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday night.

Days of ’76 will celebrate its 99th year on July 27-31, 2021.

Other area South Dakota rodeos got hardware in Texas. Rapid City took home a Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year honor and Belle Fourche won an additional Medium Rodeo of the Year buckle.

