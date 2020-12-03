Advertisement

Deadwood’s Days of ’76 makes PRCA history with Rodeo of Year award

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, Deadwood’s Days of ‘76 won a Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year award from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

This win made PRCA history as Days of ‘76 became the first rodeo to receive small, medium and large outdoor Rodeo of the Year awards while being a Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee.

Previously, Days of ‘76 consecutively won Medium Rodeo of the Year honors by the PRCA from 2004-2017. Before, the event had won four Small Rodeo of the Year awards. In 2018, the rodeo moved to the Large Outdoor category.

2020 Days of ’76 Committee Chairman Ted Thompson and incoming 2021 Chairman Greg Nelson accepted the award in Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday night.

Days of ’76 will celebrate its 99th year on July 27-31, 2021.

Other area South Dakota rodeos got hardware in Texas. Rapid City took home a Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year honor and Belle Fourche won an additional Medium Rodeo of the Year buckle.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Vote for new name of The Monument Arena, Top names released
Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday
State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in...
47 COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
The Tour de Lights began six years ago and has a map including dozens of local homes with...
Harris family puts up an extravagant holiday display

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Apple Crisp
Cooking with Eric - Apple Crisp
In mid-November, the number of first-time and continued unemployment claims for South Dakotans...
Unemployment claims decline during Thanksgiving week in South Dakota
Urban deer hunting looks towards 25th season
Eddie Benton-Banai in 1971. The co-founder of the American Indian Movement has died aged 89.
Eddie Benton-Banai, American Indian Movement co-founder, dies at 89