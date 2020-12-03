Advertisement

COVID plan criteria for RCAS changed

Passed by a 4-3 vote
RCAS School Board
RCAS School Board
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A Special School Board meeting was held Wed. Dec 2, to change the criteria used for level changes with the Rapid City School District.

A three-hour-long meeting ended with a narrow approval by a 4-3 vote to form a committee made up of mental health professionals, Pediatricians, and public health officials to work with the districts COVID team and come up with a rubric for how and if the district should move schools between level 1 and 3.

Amy Policky along with her fellow board members authored the bill after taking many phone calls from concerned parents wanting more transparency with the decisions made to move levels, with the added help Policky hopes to build more trust with parents.

‘Well, I hope that in most cases transparency breeds knowledge and understanding and that would breed comfort,’ Amy Policky, Area 6

The vote also separated out activities from the levels criteria, so if a school is at level 3, activities could possibly still continue. The plan does not move the district to five days of in-person learning for the second semester but opens discussions based on the rubric of it happening. Staff members did weigh in on the importance of having Friday as a distance day to allow them the time to prepare students in quarantine and video lessons for them.

