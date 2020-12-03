Cooking with Eric - Apple Crisp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Apple Pie Day, but what if you don’t want to go through the hassle of making a crust? Just make an apple crisp, instead!

Here’s what you do, thinly slice (keeping the skin on) 4 Golden Delicious apples and place in a Pyrex pie dish. Combine 2 tablespoons cinnamon with 1/4 sugar and sprinkle over apples. Then sprinkle with a quarter cup water and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Stir to make sure the apple slices are well-coated.

Then sift together a half cup of flour and 3/4 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon salt over the apple mixture. Drizzle with a half stick of melted butter and top with a cup of shredded cheddar cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

