A mild start to December with above average temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming off of a 37 degree high temperature in downtown Rapid City yesterday, things will quickly turn around and warm up well above average for this time of year for the next several days. We are expecting to hit the upper 40s and low 50s today with drier conditions continuing. For the next 7 days, there’s not much excitement in terms of precipitation as high pressure dominates the region.

Looking into the next 6 to 10 days, temperatures are still looking to stay above average and precipitation is also trending to be above normal heading into the second half of next week and into next weekend. We will update you each day if things do change as each forecasting model comes in. For now, staying high and dry with tranquil weather in the forecast for the next 7 days.

