Warmer air returns with plenty of sunshine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight with cold air settling in. Temperatures will be in the teens for many, with a few holding near 20°. Even though winds are light, they’ll make temperatures feel nearly 10° colder than what the thermometer says. Be sure to bundle up to start off your day.

Abundant sunshine is set to return Thursday and that will continue into next week. Temperatures will warm up as well with a high in the low 50s Thursday. Friday will have highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. The weekend will remain nice, but temperatures drop down into the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Warm air will stick around for the first half of next week as highs will be in the 50s Monday, near 60° Tuesday and back down into the low 50s Wednesday. This’ll be the last of the mild air for a while, as cold air starts to slide in by the end of next week.

Highs will be near 40° next Thursday and in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the warm air while it is here!

