RCAS proposes to modify COVID-19 criteria in Wednesday meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A proposed resolution may change how Rapid City Area Schools address its COVID-19 levels moving forward.

In a special meeting Wednesday night, the Board of Education will vote on the resolution that could change the Together Again Plan for 2021. If passed, the resolution would alter when students participate in extracurricular activities and revise the levels to include a five-day, in-person learning level.

According to the resolution, these recommendations are motivated by the Board’s goal of getting RCAS back to having “students physically present in school to the safest extent possible.”

The resolution would also form a committee to develop a student-learning level decision-making tool. According to the resolution, this would be a data-driven model using CDC indicators and thresholds for the risk of introduction and transmission of COVID-19 in a school and South Dakota Department of Health data.

The resolution also proposes the reviews every two weeks and says levels may differ between schools and grade levels and forming another COVID-19 committee.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. In-person seating is limited. Individuals can attend via Zoom using the link here.

