Advertisement

Rapid City man jumps into Rapid Creek to flee police Tuesday

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who assaulted two people jumped into Rapid Creek trying to out-run the police Tuesday night.

Sheldon Brown, 27, of Rapid City ran from the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on the night of Dec. 1 after assaulting two staff members, Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina said.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office spotted Brown near East Boulevard and Omaha Street. The deputy attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when Brown took off running toward the East Boulevard bridge and jumped in Rapid Creek. Officers pulled Brown out of the creek and got him a blanket to keep warm until the medical unit arrived.

Brown was placed under arrest for two counts of Simple Assault, Obstruction, and a Probation Hold. He was subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail, where he received a set of warm, dry clothes.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported
Rapid City Area Schools
RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

DC tree
Christmas tree in Washington DC features South Dakota ornaments by Hill City students
The glice rink at Outlaw Square is open.
Outlaw Square’s glice rink is open
Day pass
Black Hills National Forest half-priced day passes on sale Friday
Gearing up for ski season.
Staff at Terry Peak is gearing up for ski season
Many topics were discussed at the meeting.
RCAS proposes to modify COVID-19 criteria in Wednesday meeting