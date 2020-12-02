Advertisement

People magazine reveals its ’2020 People of the Year’

This combination photo shows Dr. Anthony Fauci, actress-singer Selena Gomez, actress-director...
This combination photo shows Dr. Anthony Fauci, actress-singer Selena Gomez, actress-director Regina King and actor-activist George Clooney, who were named “2020 People of the Year" by People Magazine. The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020. Clooney, Fauci, Gomez and King will be separately featured on the magazine covers of the issue, which is out Friday.(AP Photo)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — People magazine has named George Clooney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and Regina King as the “2020 People of the Year.”

The magazine revealed its list Wednesday morning as part of a year-end double issue with four covers. The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020, the magazine said.

Clooney, Fauci, Gomez and King will be separately featured on the magazine covers of the issue, which is out Friday.

Clooney has received some Oscar buzz for his upcoming film “The Midnight Sky,” but the actor was also in spotlight for his advocacy work. He donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in wake of George Floyd’s death and $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Italy, London and Los Angeles.

As the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Fauci provided steady guidance during the turbulent pandemic. As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has been one of the nation’s leading sources of information about the fight against COVID-19.

Gomez released her chart-topping album “Rare” and hosted the cooking show “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max. But the pop superstar also spread her message of inclusion through her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which set the goal of raising $100 million in 10 years to help give people access to mental health initiatives.

King, who won an Emmy in September, used her voice to encourage people to vote. The actor also called for support of marginalized communities during the pandemic and end police brutality of unarmed Black people. Her directorial debut, “One Night in Miami,” has also been talked about as a possible Oscar contender.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Rapid City Area Schools
RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in...
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
A service dog strolls through the aisle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty...
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that President Trump's continued...
Georgia Secretary of State: Trump's language increases threats
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers