Outlaw Square’s glice rink is open

By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking for a family fun activity or just want to take advantage of the outdoors, you may want to head to Outlaw Square’s glice rink in Deadwood.

The rink opened about a week and a half ago and will stay open until the middle of April.

The glice rink is a synthetic product, so it’s not real ice, but it’s designed to skate like real ice.

The director for Outlaw Square, Bobby Rock, says people can skate on it anytime, whether it’s 20 below or 90 degrees and sunny.

A day pass costs $5, and the skate rental is $4. But for kids twelve and under, skate rentals are included with the pass and skating is free for those five and under.

People can also bring their own skates if they would like.

“This we found out last year was something that was missing. Because during Christmas break, we had a line down the sidewalk for the families that didn’t want to ski the whole time that were here on holiday and didn’t want to ski the whole time. They were able to come out and enjoy skating, and they gathered around here and had a great time,” says Rock.

The rink’s maximum capacity is 75 people, but they’re running a little lower than that due to COVID-19.

For more information about when the rink is open, click here.

