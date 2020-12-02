Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Rapid City Area Schools
RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in...
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
A service dog strolls through the aisle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty...
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that President Trump's continued...
Georgia Secretary of State: Trump's language increases threats
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers