More than 400 nonprofits participated in South Dakota Day of Giving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 400 nonprofits took part in the third annual South Dakota Day of giving.

“Organizations like The Salvation Army who really count on the contributions from the generosity of the public, giving Tuesday is extremely important for us because it helps us to bring awareness to the community. About not only the needs that are present that we’re trying to support but also the need that we have for that income in order for us to be able to provide,” says the Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army, Javier Moreno.

During this holiday season, the Salvation Army expects to help 6,000 people with gifts, food, and clothing.

And when people donate to the red kettles throughout the season...

“They’re giving to area families in need. It may be a family member that they don’t know is experiencing a need; it may be a neighbor who is experiencing a need that they don’t know about. And so for them to give to the kettle, they’re helping their neighbors in need,” says Moreno.

Giving to local nonprofits is important, but everyone is in a different financial place, which is why you want to make sure your expenses are paid before donating.

“Make sure they’re covered. And then with what you have leftover if you have money left over, then you can make a donation. But always know that nonprofit organizations, there’s not a set limit. You don’t have to give $100. Organizations are happy with five, ten dollars because it all makes a difference,” says the executive director for Consumer Credit Counseling, Bonnie Spain.

If you can’t donate money this year, there are still ways to give back.

“Nonprofits organizations need people for their time, their talent, and their treasures. So it doesn’t have to just be donations. You can give of your time too. A lot of organizations are looking for volunteers,” says Spain

If you’re interested in donating, click here to find a list of nonprofits participating in giving Tuesday.

