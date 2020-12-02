Cooking Beef with Eric - Mustard Garlic Crusted Roast Beef

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a classic roast beef preparation that would even be great for a holiday entrée!

To get started, preheat your oven to 475 degrees.

Trim up a 2lb - 3lb boneless beef eye round roast and generously season with Kosher salt and ground pepper. Sauté in 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet until browned all over. Make sure all sides are browned! This will take about 8 minutes. Remove and place in a baking pan. Or, if you are using an oven-proof skillet, pour off excess drippings and keep the beef in the skillet.

For the crust, you will mix together in a small bowl another tablespoon of olive oil, 2 to 3 minced garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons of Dijon style mustard, preferable coarse grain, and 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar. Add a little more salt and ground pepper. Slather the mixture all over the roast, making sure meat is well-covered. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 130 degrees. You will then remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

While roast is baking, make a horseradish sauce: mix together a half cup of sour cream and 2 tablespoons of prepared horseradish. Add a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and some Kosher salt to taste.

Serve the sauce with the sliced roast beef.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.