Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Mustard Garlic Crusted Roast Beef

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a classic roast beef preparation that would even be great for a holiday entrée!

To get started, preheat your oven to 475 degrees.

Trim up a 2lb - 3lb boneless beef eye round roast and generously season with Kosher salt and ground pepper. Sauté in 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet until browned all over. Make sure all sides are browned! This will take about 8 minutes. Remove and place in a baking pan. Or, if you are using an oven-proof skillet, pour off excess drippings and keep the beef in the skillet.

For the crust, you will mix together in a small bowl another tablespoon of olive oil, 2 to 3 minced garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons of Dijon style mustard, preferable coarse grain, and 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar. Add a little more salt and ground pepper. Slather the mixture all over the roast, making sure meat is well-covered. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 130 degrees. You will then remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

While roast is baking, make a horseradish sauce: mix together a half cup of sour cream and 2 tablespoons of prepared horseradish. Add a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and some Kosher salt to taste.

Serve the sauce with the sliced roast beef.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
Rapid City Area Schools
RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak Pizzaiola
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak Pizzaiola
New Authentic Italian Restaurant in Downtown Rapid City
New Authentic Italian Restaurant comes to Downtown Rapid City
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef and Eggs Breakfast Skillet
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Steak and Eggs Breakfast Skillet
Cooking with Eric - Pollo Asado
Cooking with Eric - Pollo Asado