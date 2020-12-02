Advertisement

Clearing Skies Today but Remaining Chilly

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. However, temperatures will remain chilly today as a cold air mass builds into the area.

Highs will generally be in the 30s. And with brisk winds this morning, wind chills will be in the teens.

After a cold night tonight, a much milder weather pattern arrives as soon as tomorrow. We’ll see highs in the 40s and lower 50s, with widespread 50s likely the rest of the week through the weekend, on into the first half of next week. And no precipitation is in the forecast.

