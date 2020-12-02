Advertisement

Christmas tree in Washington DC features South Dakota ornaments by Hill City students

Students decorated ornaments
DC tree
DC tree(DC Bureau)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Surrounding the National Christmas tree in Washington D.C. are 56 other trees representing every state, territory, and the District of Columbia, with ornaments decorated by students from across the country.

The South Dakota tree features artwork from students at Hill City High School. The designs were sent to DC where they were printed out and hung on the tree by volunteers.

The ornaments feature scenes and sayings from the Mount Rushmore State -- and give the students a chance to show off what South Dakota is all about.

‘I imagine it is quite the honor for students, some of them might make it to DC but they have got to share a part of their state with us here.’ Katie Liming, National Park Service

The trees will remain up until the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs said we shouldn’t look at any number of...
Is this South Dakota’s COVID peak? Monument Health weighs in
South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in...
Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported
Rapid City Area Schools
RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

The glice rink at Outlaw Square is open.
Outlaw Square’s glice rink is open
Day pass
Black Hills National Forest half-priced day passes on sale Friday
Gearing up for ski season.
Staff at Terry Peak is gearing up for ski season
Many topics were discussed at the meeting.
RCAS proposes to modify COVID-19 criteria in Wednesday meeting