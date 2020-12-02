Advertisement

47 COVID-19-related deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in South Dakota on Wednesday.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in South Dakota on Wednesday.

A total of 995 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of the latest victims, one was in their 40s, eight in their 80s, eight in their 70s, and 30 over the age of 80.

The Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 82,203. Active cases rose by nearly 800 to 14,857. This increase comes one day after the biggest single-day drop in active cases thus far.

Current hospitalizations fell by 16 to 153. COVID-19 patients occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 51% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 16% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 1,722 of 8,912 people (+179) are contagious or 19.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

For people in Meade County, 355 of 1,809 people (+46) are contagious or 19.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.6%.

In Lawrence County, 380 of 2,097 people (+46) are contagious or 18% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.5%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 311 of 1,677 (+28) people are contagious or 18.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Custer County, 109 of 562 people (+18) are contagious or 19.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11%.

In Butte County, 109 of 740 (+10) people are contagious or 14.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 50 of 367 (+3) people are contagious or 13.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.2%.

In Jackson County, 38 of 213 people (+8) are contagious or 17.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

For people in Haakon County, 23 of 155 (+5) people are contagious or 14.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.2%.

In Bennett County, 42 of 315 (+1) people are contagious or 13.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 72 of 209 (+2) people are contagious or 34.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.7%.

In Harding County, 14 of 77 (+2) people are contagious or 18% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 28%.

For people in Perkins County, 74 of 207 (+2) people are contagious or 35% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

