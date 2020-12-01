Advertisement

Wyoming governor still isolated with mild COVID-19 symptoms

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor still had mild symptoms of COVID-19 five days after testing positive for the virus.

Gov. Mark Gordon continued to work in isolation Monday, spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

Gordon’s wife, Jennie Gordon, tested negative for the coronavirus and was isolating separately from the governor.

Two staff members in the governor’s office tested positive. All other close, recent contacts of Gordon’s tested negative, Pearlman said.

Gordon first showed symptoms on Nov. 22 and immediately took an at-home test.

Gordon got another test at a medical clinic Wednesday. The at-home and clinic tests both came back positive for the coronavirus that day.

It was unclear where Gordon contracted the virus, Pearlman said.

