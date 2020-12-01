Advertisement

Windy and Colder Weather Today through Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures today through Wednesday. A couple of upper level disturbances will bring isolated snow showers or flurries, too - mainly in northeast Wyoming and the northern Hills.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s, but a ridge of high pressure builds later this week, resulting in a return to warmer and drier than normal weather.

