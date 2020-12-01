Season re-envisioned: Hardrocker women’s basketball prepare despite uncertain schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The School of Mines basketball teams were slated to open the season at home against Colorado Mines and Regis this weekend. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, those games have been moved to Colorado. Here’s a look at how the Hardrockers are preparing for the season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the School of Mines Women’s Basketball Team has traded in traditional team practices for individual workouts. Just two players are on the court for each session.

“I like individual workouts it’s one of my favorite things,” Women’s Basketball Team Head Coach Jeri Jacobsen said. “But normally I like them in the spring when the season is over. the last couple of weeks we were really starting to flow on offense and defense so it is a little challenging to have to step back when we were making progress, it is what it is.”

“Yeah, it’s good to have one-on-one practices with the coach so you can focus on you only, focus on your weaknesses to make them stronger so yeah I do enjoy them,” Sophomore guard Bailey Johnson said.

While the players are getting a lot of good work in during the individual sessions, it can be tough to build team chemistry.

“It’s hard to establish that chemistry, to establish that team aspect and camaraderie when you are not able to get together all as a team. So that’s been a little challenging especially now. But like I said we are going to find ways to use different avenues,” Jacobsen said.

“I think the biggest thing we got out of practices is learning how each other play because there are seven newcomers and all the returners,” Johnson said. “So the returners pretty much know how they play but for me and the other newcomers we’ve just got to get into the groove with them.”

while preparing for the season has been challenging Coach Jacobsen is proud of the way her players are dealing with the obstacles.

“Focus on controlling what they can control, that’s our team thing anyway that’s what we always say, but this year it’s even more so important. but I also feel like they’ve taken the time to get to know each other better too, not on the court in practice but trying to do some stuff individually reaching out to teammates and seeing how they are doing and how they are adjusting,” Jacobsen said.

