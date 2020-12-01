Advertisement

Rep. Dusty Johnson, lawmakers back $900B stimulus package

U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rep. Dusty Johnson and a bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a proposal for a $900 billion COVID-19 relief stimulus in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

The bill includes $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance that would provide an extra $300 weekly benefit for 18 weeks; $288 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to assist small businesses; $16 billion for testing, vaccine development and distribution; $45 billion for airlines and mass transit; an extension of existing student loan payment deferrals and rental housing assistance; and a new liability provision to block pandemic-related lawsuits temporarily with the intent to give individual states time to develop their own legal response, among others.

Neither House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have signed off on the proposal. Still, Johnson said on Twitter that " leadership has signaled they want a relief package.”

“I’m grateful our efforts have helped move talks in the right direction,” he tweeted.

