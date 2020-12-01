RCAS tweaks mask requirement, adds two days to winter break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Area School Board approved adding two extra days, including Dec 21 and 22, school will resume on Jan. 3.

Dr. Lori Simon says in years past the district had two full weeks off and asked the board to do so this year as well with the added stress of the pandemic.

A clarification to the mask requirement was also approved, now saying that masks must be worn at all times regardless of social distancing of six feet and the only time masks don’t need to be worn is if a staff member is the only one in the room.

‘I think we went into our original plan with good intentions and having been with it for 3 months now and we realized that some things just need to be clarified,’ Dr. Lori Simon, Superintendent RCAS

The board will meet again on Wednesday

One of the items up for discussion will be approving next year’s school calendar that could include having Veterans Day off.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.