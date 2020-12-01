Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday
Rapid City Area Schools could start winter break two days early.
RCAS considers 2 more days of vacation for stressed school district

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction gets high court review
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum...
OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook
A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
VIDEO: Restaurant owner defends family from attacking customer in Calif.