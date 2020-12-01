Advertisement

Deadwood Residents React to City-Buildings Mask Mandate

Mask Mandate is Effective Until December 30th
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Deadwood declared a mask-mandate last Monday. Face-coverings are now required in all city-owned buildings.

Residents around Rapid City, are weighing in on the sensitive topic.

Deadwood resident Zoe Frauen says it’s good for Deadwood’s health.

”I think that it’s worth trying, we haven’t had any regulations of any kind and that it does help, it’s not harming anyone and it could be a good thing”

Luke Temple is a Deadwood-Leade resident and he says since Deadwood is a tourist attraction, it is a good thing.

“Well when I first heard they were doing that I was really glad about it because I have to come down here all the time and until just a couple of weeks ago I was up here, I noticed how much tourism we receive, I was worried that it was gonna come in through deadwood”

Jeremy Russell, City planning and zoning commissioner of Deadwood says the city is receiving a positive response.

" For the most part the city has received positive responses to it and I think it s important for the public and our visitors to remember that were really not doing a whole lot different then we were before, were suggesting that the public wears them on public property and we require them on the trolley and things like that "

The mask-mandate is effective until December 30th.

