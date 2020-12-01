Advertisement

Dahl Arts Center moves big event online

The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the world, by doing what so many others have done, moving sales online
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cyber Monday took on a new meaning this year. For small businesses, every day became Cyber Monday with sales moving mostly online.

The Dahl Arts Center found a way to share Black Hills art with both the community and the world, by doing what so many others have done, moving sales online. When the center reopened in June, they added many of their gift shop items to their website and created an online exhibition. As the pandemic continued and cases rose, the staff decided to make their Holiday Art Market virtual. Normally, the event sees hundreds of art lovers and around 80 artists, which wouldn’t have been possible this year with social distancing. The center’s assistant curator said moving online was a decision that had to be made.

”One thing that we were worried about was getting the art to the people,” said Jeannie Larson, the Dahl’s assistant curator. “You know, our mission is to get art to people, work with artists and we just didn’t know how to do that when COVID hit so we took advantage of our online platform and we said ‘well, we have to learn how to do this, so we’re going to do it’.”

Larson said being more present online has helped them reach a broader audience.

