Active cases drastically fall in South Dakota, 2 COVID-19-related deaths reported

South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in mid-October.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, though the state also saw a record drop in active cases.

The additional deaths bring total coronavirus deaths in the state to 948. One victim was in their 70s, the other in their 80s.

Health officials reported a record number of recoveries, as well as the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in months, leading to a significant decline in active cases. South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in mid-October. Officials also reported over 3,500 new recoveries. Active cases dropped by over 3,000 to 14,088, which is the lowest number of active cases in nearly a month.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 547. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 20% of hospital beds and 53% of ICU beds. Around 39% of hospital beds and 17% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 1,625 of 8,733 people (+63) are contagious or 18.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

For people in Meade County, 319 of 1,763 people (+10) are contagious or 18.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Lawrence County, 350 of 2,051 people (+17) are contagious or 20.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.3%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 286 of 1,649 (+9) people are contagious or 17.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

In Custer County, 96 of 544 people (+4) are contagious or 17.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.8%.

In Butte County, 121 of 726 (+12) people are contagious or 16.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 53 of 365 (+/-0) people are contagious or 14.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.2%.

In Jackson County, 31 of 205 people (+/-0) are contagious or 15% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.3%.

For people in Haakon County, 18 of 150 (+1) people are contagious or 12% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7%.

In Bennett County, 43 of 314 (+/-0) people are contagious or 13.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 71 of 207 (+/-0) people are contagious or 34.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.6%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

