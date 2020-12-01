Advertisement

A cold Wednesday on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight. Many should stay dry, but snow showers are possible in the northern Black Hills, where up to an inch of snow will be possible. Temperatures will be cold as many fall into the teens. The wind could make it feel like the single digits for some by morning.

Skies will clear up through the day, allowing for abundant sunshine by the afternoon. It’ll still be chilly as highs are only expected to be in the 30s. It’ll be breezy, which will make temperatures feel like the 20s. Sunshine continues for the rest of the week as temperatures warm up nicely.

Thursday will feature highs in the 40s for many, while Friday will be in the 50s, with some spots flirting with 60°. Sunshine and the 50s will continue into the weekend and for the first half of next week.

The long range forecast calls for above normal temperatures through the middle of the month, at least. No big storms are in the forecast through the middle of the month, meaning the quiet weather pattern is expected to continue.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Court affidavit states argument over Biden win preceded killing of 19-year-old
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Police arrest 28-year-old Walgreens burglar in Rapid City
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
READ: Rapid City Council edits to mask ordinance, new resolution proposed
State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total...
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City continues to deliberate mask mandate

Latest News

Wednesday
Cold Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Colder Weather Today through Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Windy with a few snow showers Tuesday